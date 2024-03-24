Toprak: ‘I was thinking about what Valentino Rossi did many years ago’

Toprak Razgatlioglu delivered another big message to his WorldSBK rivals when he stole victory from under the nose of Alvaro Bautista in the Superpole Race.

After his stunning Race 1 win, Razgatlioglu produced a brilliant late-braking move at the final corner of the last-lap to claim the win.

Replicating what Rossi did to Jorge Lorenzo in 2009, Razgatlioglu shocked Bautista as he sent his BMW to the inside, picking up the two-time world champion in the process.

“I was then just thinking in the last corner and what Valentino Rossi did many years ago, so I thought ‘why not now?’ and I was close enough,” said Razgatlioglu.

“I used second gear in the last corner, took the line and the plan was perfect.

“The acceleration wasn’t bad and I am winning again. I’m not surprised, I was just thinking in the last corner!”

“If I didn't try, I'd be really angry. I need to see if it works or not! It's a good plan and I need to show it.

“I used second gear for acceleration because maybe in third gear, it doesn't accelerate well.

“This Superpole Race and especially the last corner have given me good memories! Maybe it’s one of my top three race wins.”

Razgatlioglu was unable to keep pace with the two factory Ducati’s in the final race of the weekend as the pace was ramped up by Bautista who claimed victory.

Admitting he wouldn’t have had the tyre left at the end of the race had he pushed on with Bautista and Nicolo Bulega early on, Razgatlioglu instead settle for P3 to close out the weekend.

Razgatlioglu added: “The last race was very hard because the Ducati guys are very strong. I just tried to follow those guys but I was spinning a lot and the race was 20 laps.

“I needed good grip in the last four or five laps. I wasn’t pushing more because I wanted to finish the race at the limit and if I pushed in the early laps with these guys I think I would have had a big drop.

“But we did another podium so I’m happy to have three podiums and two wins.”