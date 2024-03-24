Nicolo Bulega picks up key lesson from Alvaro Bautista in Race 2

Fourth in the Superpole Race, Nicolo Bulega’s strategy of being more aggressive paid off in Race 2 as he made his way to the front of the field on lap five.

The impressive rookie remained in the lead until lap nine when team-mate Alvaro Bautista went back ahead after being stronger on the brakes heading into turn one.

Unlike Race 1, Bulega did not suffer a big drop in tyre performance and was able to finish a comfortable second ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Discussing his revised strategy after Race 2, Bulega said: “I’m more happy than yesterday because yesterday I did a mistake.

“I pushed a bit too much at the beginning and destroyed the tyre. I was very fast but maybe too much. Today, the strategy was the opposite.

“I tried to stay calm and tried to follow the more experienced guys like Toprak and Alvaro. I think I’m happy because I learned something from Alvaro.

“He was in front of me for a lot of laps and I saw how he didn't destroy the tyre with the throttle. I think I learned something today.”

Leader of the championship after two rounds, Bulega’s start to 2024 has been incredible as he’s shown more consistency through six races than any other riders.

“I think it is a very good first part of the championship,” added Bulega. “The first two races were very good for me and better than I expected.

“At the beginning of the season I thought that if I could stay in fifth, sixth, seventh, then that would already be a good result.

“But now I think I can stay on the podium so it is very nice for me.”