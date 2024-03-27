Toprak: ‘Everyone was saying bad words, but everyone sees how good BMW is’

Toprak Razgatlioglu says his decision to join BMW is proving to be the right one after recent results in Catalunya.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

While the incredible talent of Toprak Razgatlioglu was again on show throughout the weekend, it’s also clear that BMW has taken a big step forward with their WorldSBK project.

Razgatlioglu won two races at arguably BMW’s worse circuit on the calendar, while doing them in spectacular fashion. 

The first saw him conserve his tyres better than anyone as he closed in on race leader Nicolo Bulega before making an overtake on the final lap.

In the Superpole Race, which grabbed all the headlines, Razgatlioglu produced one of the best overtakes WorldSBK has ever seen at the final corner.

But while his Superpole Race performance rightfully stole the limelight, the Race 1 win was just as impressive as it showed signs of why Razgatlioglu could win the title in his first season with BMW.

Much was said after Razgatlioglu joined the German brand due to their previous struggles, but the Turkish star feels his decision is being proven correct.

“My plan was to ride calmer and after Bulega passed me, I was just going to follow him for some laps and check the tyre grip,” said Razgatlioglu.

“I saw Nicolo pushing and then I pushed the limit more but I said ‘OK, I need to close the gas as the podium is good’ because I know Ducati are strong here and their tyres in the last five laps are always good.

“I’d never won here before, neither with BMW, so this is just a dream for me. Andrea Iannone passed me but after two laps, he dropped and I immediately got ahead of him.

“I was just riding to my pace, doing 1’42s and in the last five or six laps, Bulega started to drop and I pushed more because I needed to win!

“With two laps to go, I lost the front at Turn 10! I got ahead on the last lap at Turn 5 and I was just smiling!

“I got the chequered flag and I’ve always said we’re not far away and still, we’re not 100% but now everyone sees how good the BMW is.

“Everyone before was saying some bad words but now, everyone sees we’ve won in our second weekend.”

