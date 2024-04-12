Hospitalised Danilo Petrucci's update after 'one of scariest falls of my life'

Danilo Petrucci has delivered an update on his condition from his hospital bed.

"Yesterday during a motocross training I lost control of the bike before a jump," he said on Friday.

"It was one of the scariest falls of my life.

"I broke some teeth, my jaw in two parts, my collarbone and my shoulder blade as well as various skin lacerations."

Petrucci crashed while riding a motocross bike on Thursday, in preparation for the next WorldSBK round at Assen.

He was hospitalised and must undergo surgeries on his many injuries.

Barni Ducati released a statement saying: “As a result of a fall during training with the motocross bike, Danilo Petrucci suffered a fracture of his right collarbone and jaw.

“The Barni Spark Racing Team rider has always remained conscious and will undergo surgery. Danilo was in Cingoli for a day of preparation for the next WorldSBK round.”

Clearly Petrucci is now a major doubt for the Assen round, the third of the 2024 WSBK season.

He has started his second year in WSBK brightly, and is sixth in the standings after two rounds.

Dreadfully, Petrucci's hospitalisation came just days after former MotoGP teammate Andrea Dovizioso also crashed.

Dovizioso, also on a motocross bike, avoided a major head injury when his CT scan returned a negative result.