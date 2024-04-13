Danilo Petrucci to miss Assen WorldSBK round

Danilo Petrucci will miss the upcoming Assen WorldSBK round following his training injury.

Petrucci was hospitalised following a motocross accident while preparing for the third round of the season.

“I'm truly disappointed about this injury,” said Petrucci. “I was in great shape, felt I could achieve good results, and was training even harder.

“I'd never had to skip a race due to a motocross accident, but I won't be at Assen. With the plates they've inserted, I wouldn't even be able to put on my helmet.

“In agreement with the doctors, we decided to operate on the clavicle too. I want to be there for the Misano tests at the end of May.”

Petrucci broke his right collarbone, jar, some teeth and shoulder blade during the accident.

As a result of his injuries and subsequent operation, Petrucci will be replaced by Nicholas Spinelli.

Spinelli said: “I am so sorry for Danilo's accident and I wish him a speedy recovery, but I am really happy with this call.

“Racing with the guys of Superbike is a dream come true, I will try my best to do well and enjoy this experience.

“A big thank you to Marco Barnabo and the whole team who still believe in me after the season we had together.”