Danilo Petrucci to miss Assen WorldSBK round

Danilo Petrucci will miss the upcoming WorldSBK round in Assen after breaking his right collarbone, his jaw, some teeth and a shoulder blade.

Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March

Danilo Petrucci will miss the upcoming Assen WorldSBK round following his training injury.

Petrucci was hospitalised following a motocross accident while preparing for the third round of the season. 

“I'm truly disappointed about this injury,” said Petrucci. “I was in great shape, felt I could achieve good results, and was training even harder.

“I'd never had to skip a race due to a motocross accident, but I won't be at Assen. With the plates they've inserted, I wouldn't even be able to put on my helmet.

“In agreement with the doctors, we decided to operate on the clavicle too. I want to be there for the Misano tests at the end of May.”

Petrucci broke his right collarbone, jar, some teeth and shoulder blade during the accident.

As a result of his injuries and subsequent operation, Petrucci will be replaced by Nicholas Spinelli.

Spinelli said: “I am so sorry for Danilo's accident and I wish him a speedy recovery, but I am really happy with this call.

“Racing with the guys of Superbike is a dream come true, I will try my best to do well and enjoy this experience.

“A big thank you to Marco Barnabo and the whole team who still believe in me after the season we had together.”

Read More

Latest News

Moto2
Results
4 mins ago
2024 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, COTA - Qualifying Results
Aron Canet, Moto2, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Aron Canet, Moto2, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
35 mins ago
Americas MotoGP at COTA: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Moto3
Results
1 hour ago
2024 Americas Moto3 Grand Prix, COTA - Qualifying Results
David Alonso, Moto3, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
David Alonso, Moto3, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Starting grid for the Americas MotoGP sprint and grand prix: How the race will begin
Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 13 April
Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix Of The…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Danilo Petrucci to miss Assen WorldSBK round
Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Pedro Acosta ‘is the new name in the mix, good for the championship’
Pedro
Pedro
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Maverick Vinales stuns the opposition with lap record, Jorge Martin crashes twice in Q2
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
Results
3 hours ago
2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
MotoGP
Results
4 hours ago
2024 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Saturday Practice Results
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April