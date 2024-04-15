Danilo Petrucci shares comeback date with more surgery planned

Danilo Petrucci has been ruled out of next weekend’s WorldSBK round at Assen.

He plans to be back in action at the Misano test, at the end of May.

Petrucci then plans to race at the fourth round of the WSBK season at Misano on June 14-16.

A crash while riding a motocross bike, in preparation for Assen, left Petrucci with multiple injuries.

He suffered a broken jaw, a broken collarbone and shoulder blade, broken teeth, and skin lacerations.

A statement from Barni Ducati provided the update: “Following a frightening motocross accident last Thursday at the Cingoli circuit (MC), Danilo Petrucci is pushing for a swift return.

“The surgery to mend the double fracture to his jaw, with the insertion of some plates, was successful; the Terni rider will stay at “Le Torrette di Ancona Hospital” until Monday to repair his right clavicle, fractured in the same crash.

“This second procedure should expedite his recovery.

“Petrux’s aim is to be on the track not only for the Misano round (June 14-16) but already for the tests two weeks prior.”

Marco Barbabo: “The most important thing is Danilo’s well-being.

“Today, I went to Ancona to meet him in person and let him feel the team’s affection.

“I must say I found him already motivated to return. After the clavicle surgery, the recovery will start, and we’ve set a date for the end of May tests at Misano”.

Petrucci previously described his accident as “one of the scariest falls of my life”.

Nicholas Spinella will replace him for Barni Ducati at Assen.