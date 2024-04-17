Danilo Petrucci’s crash: “I didn’t believe I would be able to tell this story”

Danilo Petrucci has left hospital after multiple surgeries.

A motocross crash left Petrucci with a broken jaw, collarbone, teeth and shoulder blade.

Plates have been inserted into his jaw to fix the double-fracture.

The Barni Ducati rider will miss this weekend's WorldSBK round at Assen but plans to be back for Misano on June 14-16.

“Hello everyone, I feel better, I'm out of the hospital," he said.

"I'm almost well, as you can see the jaw has taken a good blow. I broke it in several parts, as well as the clavicle and the scapula.

"Unfortunately, I also cut a nerve in the jaw, which may come back. But for now, for the next few days, I'll laugh with my mouth a little crooked like this.

"I'm very happy to be here because, first of all, I'm alive, and for a moment when I was crashing, I didn’t believe I would be able to tell this story.

“I thank the doctors of the Torrette hospital in Ancona where I was these days.

"Doctor De Feudis operated urgently on my jaw, he gave me some plates and screws. He did this masterpiece. I was really hurt.

"Doctor Balercia, who is in charge of the maxillofacial unit, and Doctor Pascarella, who operated on my clavicle yesterday morning, and put another plate.

"So, in addition to the two plates, the 20 screws I have on my hand, I added three more plates and some screws but I'm happy I'm going back home.

"It will take some time to recover. I think we'll see each other at Misano.

"I can't eat so maybe for the first time in my life I'll lose weight because I can only eat liquids, so it will be tough but as I said I am very happy to be here to talk to you. I really thank you all, all those who have written to me, thank you, thank you again.”

Nicholas Spinelli will replace Petrucci at Assen this weekend.