Iker Lecuona declared unfit for remainder of Assen WorldSBK action

Iker Lecuona will take no further part in Sunday's Assen WorldSBK action.

Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April

Update: Iker Lecuona has been ruled out of Sunday's double-header following a heavy crash on Saturday.

Iker Lecuona was ruled out of Superpole and Race 1 of the Assen WorldSBK round following a big crash in FP3.

Lecuona suffered his accident at the very end of a wet Free Practice 3, before seeking medical help to move him away from the circuit.

Conditions played havoc on Friday due to high winds, but with the rain intensifying ahead of FP3, Honda would have seen the tricky conditions as a chance to get themselves further up the order.

But the Japanese brand will now have to rely on Xavi Vierge, Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin, after the former MotoGP rider was declared unfit.

Lecuona was initially taken to the medical centre for a check-up before being re-assessed prior to the Superpole session, after suffering from a right knee contusion.

Following that reassessment, the Spaniard was declared unfit for Saturday’s action with knee pain and functional impairment on his right knee.

The team JHRC rider’s participation for Sunday will be determined ahead of tomorrow’s warm up session.

