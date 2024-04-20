2024 World Superbike Assen - Free Practice (3) Results

After changeable weather on day-one, FP3 took place in fully wet conditions as Toprak Razgatlioglu led the field out of pit lane.

Razgatlioglu headed straight back to the pits to make adjustments to his helmet, while the Pata Yamaha duo led the way with Andrea Locatelli top ahead of Jonathan Rea.

Set to improve by nearly eight tenths on his best time, Locatelli then crashed at turn 12.

At the same corner, Andrea Iannone had a small moment before championship leader Nicolo Bulega lost the front-end of his Panigale V4 R.

But in stunning fashion, Bulega pulled off a Marc Marquez-type save as he avoided crashing.

Putting their close moments behind them, Iannone and Bulega both continued battling for top spot.

As Bulega set a time over a second faster than his rivals, Iker Lecuona suffered a huge fall at the final corner and was hurt in the process.