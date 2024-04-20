2024 World Superbike Assen - Free Practice (3) Results

Results from Free Practice 3, round three of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.

Nicolo Bulega, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
After changeable weather on day-one, FP3 took place in fully wet conditions as Toprak Razgatlioglu led the field out of pit lane.

Razgatlioglu headed straight back to the pits to make adjustments to his helmet, while the Pata Yamaha duo led the way with Andrea Locatelli top ahead of Jonathan Rea.

Set to improve by nearly eight tenths on his best time, Locatelli then crashed at turn 12.

At the same corner, Andrea Iannone had a small moment before championship leader Nicolo Bulega lost the front-end of his Panigale V4 R.

But in stunning fashion, Bulega pulled off a Marc Marquez-type save as he avoided crashing.

Putting their close moments behind them, Iannone and Bulega both continued battling for top spot.

As Bulega set a time over a second faster than his rivals, Iker Lecuona suffered a huge fall at the final corner and was hurt in the process.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:44.274s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.388s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.475s
4Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.623s
5Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+2.041s
6Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+2.099s
7Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.117s
8Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+2.196s
9Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+2.249s
10Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+2.288s
11Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+2.433s
12Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+2.497s
13Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark Racing Team+2.888s
14Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+3.060s
15Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+3.505s
16Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+4.385s
17Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+5.296s
18Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+5.704s
19Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+6.640s
20Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+7.147s
21Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+7.314s
22Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+8.906s
23Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+9.239s

