2024 World Superbike Assen - Free Practice (3) Results
Results from Free Practice 3, round three of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.
After changeable weather on day-one, FP3 took place in fully wet conditions as Toprak Razgatlioglu led the field out of pit lane.
Razgatlioglu headed straight back to the pits to make adjustments to his helmet, while the Pata Yamaha duo led the way with Andrea Locatelli top ahead of Jonathan Rea.
- Alvaro Bautista ‘not super happy’ but fastest as high winds mean ‘nothing’ learned
- 2024 World Superbike Assen - Friday Free Practice Results
Set to improve by nearly eight tenths on his best time, Locatelli then crashed at turn 12.
At the same corner, Andrea Iannone had a small moment before championship leader Nicolo Bulega lost the front-end of his Panigale V4 R.
But in stunning fashion, Bulega pulled off a Marc Marquez-type save as he avoided crashing.
Putting their close moments behind them, Iannone and Bulega both continued battling for top spot.
As Bulega set a time over a second faster than his rivals, Iker Lecuona suffered a huge fall at the final corner and was hurt in the process.
|2024 World Superbike Assen - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:44.274s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.388s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.475s
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.623s
|5
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+2.041s
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+2.099s
|7
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.117s
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+2.196s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+2.249s
|10
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+2.288s
|11
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+2.433s
|12
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+2.497s
|13
|Nicholas Spinelli
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+2.888s
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+3.060s
|15
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+3.505s
|16
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+4.385s
|17
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+5.296s
|18
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+5.704s
|19
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+6.640s
|20
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+7.147s
|21
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+7.314s
|22
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+8.906s
|23
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+9.239s