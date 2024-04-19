2024 World Superbike Assen - Friday Free Practice Results

With very cold and damp conditions, many riders elected to stay in pit lane for the start of Free Practice 1.

One rider who did not was Alex Lowes, who went on to set the first flying lap of the session. But when Lowes swiftly returned to pit lane, a brief lull in the action followed before Philipp Oettl took his Yamaha R1 to the track.

Two-time race winner at Catalunya, Toprak Razgatlioglu was next to venture out as he chose to set a flying lap.

Sam Lowes elected to do the same aboard his Panigale V4 R as the track action began ramping up.

Razgatlioglu wasted no time in going quickest as the 2021 world champion went top just two laps into his stint.

The BMW rider continued his impressive turn of pace as he set a time of 1:37.665s despite conditions still being damp.

With a track full of riders heading into the final third of FP1, changes to the order behind Razgatlioglu were fluid as Jonathan Rea moved up to second, while Alvaro Bautista climbed up to fifth.

Michael Van Der Mark then made it a BMW 1-2 as he slotted into second behind Razgatlioglu.

Moments after going fourth quickest, Nicolo Bulega ran into problems at turn one as he went off into the gravel before getting stuck.

The session ended with Razgatlioglu getting back top spot from Alex Lowes.