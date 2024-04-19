2024 World Superbike Assen - Friday Free Practice Results

Results from Friday Free Practice, round three of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
With very cold and damp conditions, many riders elected to stay in pit lane for the start of Free Practice 1.

One rider who did not was Alex Lowes, who went on to set the first flying lap of the session. But when Lowes swiftly returned to pit lane, a brief lull in the action followed before Philipp Oettl took his Yamaha R1 to the track.

Two-time race winner at Catalunya, Toprak Razgatlioglu was next to venture out as he chose to set a flying lap.

Sam Lowes elected to do the same aboard his Panigale V4 R as the track action began ramping up.

Razgatlioglu wasted no time in going quickest as the 2021 world champion went top just two laps into his stint.

The BMW rider continued his impressive turn of pace as he set a time of 1:37.665s despite conditions still being damp.

With a track full of riders heading into the final third of FP1, changes to the order behind Razgatlioglu were fluid as Jonathan Rea moved up to second, while Alvaro Bautista climbed up to fifth.

Michael Van Der Mark then made it a BMW 1-2 as he slotted into second behind Razgatlioglu.

Moments after going fourth quickest, Nicolo Bulega ran into problems at turn one as he went off into the gravel before getting stuck.

The session ended with Razgatlioglu getting back top spot from Alex Lowes. 

2024 World Superbike Assen - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team1:35.684s
2Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.290s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.587s
4Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.598s
5Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.604s
6Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.702s
7Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.721s
8Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.848s
9Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.851s
10Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.874s
11Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.918s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.213s
13Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+1.255s
14Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.330s
15Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.426s
16Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.530s
17Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.543s
18Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.623s
19Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.870s
20Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.142s
21Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark Racing Team+2.393s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+2.405s
23Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+4.466s

