Jonathan Rea: “We have to walk before we can run”

The six-time WorldSBK champion has endured a nightmare start to life at Yamaha, scoring his only points of the season during Race 2 of the second round in Catalunya.

But while current form might suggest that Assen will be another tough round, Jonathan Rea did make considerable step forward in Barcelona compared to the season-opener.

Rea is also a 17-time race winner at the Dutch circuit, making him the most successful rider at a particular circuit.

“I’m really excited to be back at Assen, I like the layout of the track and also my fans bring some good energy here,” said Rea. “It’s just a case of trying to find some form and performance both from myself and the R1.

“I think Catalunya Race 2 was my first normal race with no issue, so I banked some points.

“What I realised was starting from P13 is that it’s so difficult to reach that front group, so it was a race I started making progress.

“It’s not the positions we want to fight for, but we have to start somewhere after a lot of disappointments.

“Looking forward to seeing if Assen can bring us some more fortune. Looking back at previous years, it’s a track that suits not just me but the Yamaha R1.

“It’s a place we can make that step, but it’s a step by progress. We have to walk before we can run.”

‘Toprak was a big surprise for everyone’

On the other side of the Pata Prometeon Yamaha garage, Andrea Locatelli is looking to build on his early promise in 2024.

Locatelli could have secured victory in Race 2 at Phillip Island, before crashing on the final lap due to a false neutral.

Catalunya was a tougher outing as Ducati and BMW led the way, however, the Italian also has a very good record around Assen.

Andrea Locatelli, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March

Speaking about his chances and former team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu, who produced a surprise last time out by beating Ducati in two out of the three races, Locatelli said: “I have good memories form Assen; I got my first WorldSBK podium here in 2021 and I’ve had a podium every season with Yamaha here, so why not try to repeat it this year?

“It won’t be easy and probably this weekend, we’ll ride in different conditions with the forecast will be tricky.

“I feel comfortable though and OK with the bike, so let’s push and see what we can do. We have a really good feeling and it’s a flowing track, so it’s another good track to show our potential and speed.

“We’ll push for the maximum and see what we have. Toprak was a big surprise for everyone as we didn’t think it could happen immediately but they’re working well during testing and they found a good solution for the race.

“I’m happy for him because, firstly, he’s my friend and I have a good relationship with him.

“He’s a big talent; I sent a message to him because I missed him after the race. I want to try and fight again this weekend.”