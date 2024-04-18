Toprak Razgatlioglu on 2025 team-mate hopes: ‘I’m very happy with Mickey’

Winner of two WorldSBK races in Catalunya, Toprak Razgatlioglu has made a perfect start to life at BMW.

The 2021 world champion not only claimed victory at a circuit that’s traditionally been difficult for the German brand, but it’s also been a happy hunting ground for Ducati who have dominated the Spanish circuit with Alvaro Bautista in recent seasons.

Razgatlioglu had never won around Barcelona, a stat that is also true heading into this weekend’s Dutch round at Assen.

And when asked about Kenan Sofuoglu’s prediction that he should be in contention for victory at Assen and circuits like Donington Park, Razgatlioglu said: “Donington I like. I’m very strong there but Assen, still I am not bad here but I have never won.

“I have only finished second and third in the races. We will see this weekend.

“I am focused on the podium but if I am feeling good in the races and fighting for the win; we will see.”

That wasn’t the only bold statement Sofuoglu said about Razgatlioglu, as he also hinted at the possibility that his star rider can win the 2024 title in his first year with BMW.

Razgatlioglu on the other hand was keen to avoid such talk: “It’s not possible to say if I agree but I dream of winning the championship this year.

“We will see. He is feeling this. Sometimes we talk about this but I am not saying this before the end of the season.

“My dream looks possible. I hope we are world champions this season.”

‘I am very happy with Mickey’

Razgatlioglu is team-mate with Michael Van Der Mark for the second time in his Superbike career, after the pair spent one season together at Yamaha in 2020.

Enjoying the relationship both riders have, Razgatlioglu is hopeful that BMW will decide to continue with the Dutchman next season.

Asked what BMW will do in the rider market, Razgatlioglu stated: “I don’t know. I don’t know but I am very happy with Mickey.

“Also, inside the team the atmosphere is very good and working with Mickey. But we will see.

“If BMW asks me this question then it would be easy for me to say Mickey. I’m very happy with him and he is a very good team-mate.

“I worked with him before in WorldSBK but he is a very good guy and we are improving the bike together. We are working together, especially in qualifying and in the race.”