‘We know the bike works well’ - Sam Lowes targeting best WorldSBK result at Assen

Sam Lowes is hungry to secure his best WorldSBK result since joining the championship.

Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Twice a race leader in Catalunya, Sam Lowes demonstrated the type of speed that will make his WorldSBK rivals take note.

Neither occasion saw Lowes remain in the fight for victory or the podium, instead Race 1 saw the Superbike rookie crash from the lead before running into tyre wear issues during the Superpole Race. 

Still, Lowes has shown a lot of potential in just two rounds of racing, as have fellow Superbike rookies Nicolo Bulega and Andrea Iannone, aboard Ducati machinery.

The two Italians have so far provided the benchmark for results when it comes to rookies in the class, as Bulega won on his debut, while Iannone has been on the podium at both Phillip Island and Catalunya, as has Bulega.

But Lowes is hoping to add his name to that list with a maiden Superbike podium in Assen.

“Assen is a very special track with a lot of history, and I’ve always loved riding there,” began Lowes. “I’ve been able to get some good results there in the past and I’m looking forward to racing in WorldSBK for the first time. 

“We arrive with a lot of confidence after taking plenty of positives from the last round in Catalunya. 

“I had good speed there, but I know I need to improve in some other areas to show my full potential.

“Assen will be a very different challenge with lower temperatures and different grip levels, but my target is to get my first podium in WorldSBK.

“We know the bike works well there and I can’t wait to get started.”

