Andrea Iannone pushes for factory ride: ‘I have interest from many manufacturers’

Following a brilliant start to his WorldSBK career, Andrea Iannone has received plenty of interest regarding 2025.

The former MotoGP rider is aboard the most complete package in the Panigale V4 R, but the chance to become a factory rider could lure him away.

Of course, if Alvaro Bautista retires at the end of this season, which is possible, then Ducati would likely be intent on signing Iannone.

But a timeframe for such a decision regarding Bautista’s future is unknown, and with other manufacturers circling in the background, Iannone could escape Ducati’s grasp.

A podium finisher in both Phillip Island and Catalunya, Iannone is expected to be strong again at Assen this weekend.

Discussing the Dutch circuit but also his future after receiving interest already, Iannone said: “I’m a little bit excited because it’s really good to be back here.

“I won in the past in my first year in Moto2 and also, I’ve had really good races more or less every year at this track.

“It’s the first race we don’t have a test before the round and I’m a little bit worried because I don’t know what happens, but I hope we immediately start in a good way.

“I don’t know about my future. I’m happy I’m being spoken about, but I don’t know at the moment.

“I want to continue to live this moment and I’m focused on riding well because I know if I’m on top, I have many chances.

“My target is to be in a factory team, but we will see. After a long time, I felt many things and I felt interest from many manufacturers.

“I’m honoured. I think after Assen, in Misano, we will know something more about this.”