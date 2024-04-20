2024 World Superbike Assen - Superpole Results

Like FP3, Superpole got underway in very wet conditions although the weather began to improve rapidly.

Nicolo Bulega, who was dominant during his first official wet session of the season, began Superpole the way he ended FP3.

Bulega was close to two tenths clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu before Jonathan Rea and fellow Yamaha rider Remy Gardner moved ahead of the rookie.

Bulega and Rea continued to exchange fastest laps, while Razgatlioglu remained in contention as a dry line began to appear.

With the majority of the field still on full wets, Michael Van Der Mark made a swift return to pit lane for a new set of wet tyres.

But Van Der Mark suffered a fall late on which stopped him from improving, something Alvaro Bautista was able to do as he went from P19 to eighth spot.

Despite Bulega's best efforts, it was Rea who came out on top and secured his first pole with Yamaha.