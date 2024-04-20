2024 World Superbike Assen - Superpole Results

Results from Superpole, round three of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.

Jonathan Rea, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Like FP3, Superpole got underway in very wet conditions although the weather began to improve rapidly.

Nicolo Bulega, who was dominant during his first official wet session of the season, began Superpole the way he ended FP3.

Bulega was close to two tenths clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu before Jonathan Rea and fellow Yamaha rider Remy Gardner moved ahead of the rookie.

Bulega and Rea continued to exchange fastest laps, while Razgatlioglu remained in contention as a dry line began to appear.

With the majority of the field still on full wets, Michael Van Der Mark made a swift return to pit lane for a new set of wet tyres.

But Van Der Mark suffered a fall late on which stopped him from improving, something Alvaro Bautista was able to do as he went from P19 to eighth spot. 

Despite Bulega's best efforts, it was Rea who came out on top and secured his first pole with Yamaha.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK1:42.650s
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.094s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.353s
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.540s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.792s
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.983s
7Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.080s
8Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+1.094s
9Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+1.119s
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.300s
11Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.399s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.445s
13Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.461s
14Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+1.462s
15Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.566s
16Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.581s
17Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.932s
18Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+2.425s
19Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.770s
20Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+3.443s
21Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+4.433s
22Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+6.346s

