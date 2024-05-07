WorldSBK and Mangy-Cours extend partnership until 2027

WorldSBK will continue to race at Magny-Cours for the next four years.

WorldSBK Magny-Cours
A new agreement has been reached between WorldSBK and Magny-Cours to host the world championship until 2027.

Magny-Cours has been a regular on the WorldSBK calendar and is home to one of France’s most premier racing venues. 

Magny-Cours will host round nine of the 2024 WorldSBK campaign, before the season ends with trips to Cremona, Aragon and Jerez.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours," said WorldSBK Executive Director, Gregorio Lavilla.

"The circuit has consistently delivered great racing moments and showcased the passion and dedication of the French fans.

“This extension reflects our shared commitment to providing the best possible experience for both riders and spectators.

“We look forward to the next years of competition at this world-class facility.”

In 2023, Toprak Razgatlioglu was victorious twice at Magny-Cours, which was also the venue where the 2021 world champion won his maiden Superbike race.

While eventual 2023 world champion Alvaro Bautista was also a race winner last season at the French circuit.

