Alvaro Bautista says improved feeling “is coming” after Cremona WorldSBK test

Alvaro Bautista believes he’s close to reaching his full potential with the 2024 Panigale V4 R.

Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Two-time WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista was only ninth fastest on the second and final day of testing at Cremona.

However, the test was about much more than lap times as the factory Ducati rider was able to find a more consistent feeling with the Panigale V4 R.

New to the Spaniard, Cremona offered the first chance for many riders to complete their first laps at the Italian circuit, which will debut in the Superbike championship later this season.

And speaking about the circuit, Bautista said: “It was good to discover a new track and we did many laps after a long time from the last race. It was a good day for us to get the feeling with the bike again.

“It is always nice because it has been a long time since the last race. It was important and good to study a new track for me because then I can focus on myself and not work on too many things with the bike.

“At the end, today we didn’t make big changes, just made laps to work on the feeling and get a reference. For next week’s test it was nice to start like this.”

Up next is a test at Misano before riders head there for the fourth round of the championship.

Bautista completed the treble at Misano last season, while in 2022 he won two out of the three races as only Toprak Razgatlioglu got the better of the former MotoGP rider.

Hoping to do the same next time out, Bautista admitted he is feeling more comfortable following the Cremona test.

“It is coming. I’m quite happy with the feeling with the bike,” began Bautista. “In a new track you never know where the reference for a lap time is or where the limit is, but my first impression on the bike has been good.

“I’m looking forward to the next test in Misano to confirm this feeling and if the performance is high it is better.”

Another Ducati rider who came away very pleased was Sam Lowes, who topped day-one of the Cremona test.

Sam Lowes
Lowes said: “It was great to get a first experience of the Cremona track on a WorldSBK machine and this test also gave us the opportunity to work on a few set-up options that will improve our package in the next races.

“I enjoyed the track a lot more than I was expecting, and I want to thank the team for all their hard work.

“We are not just resting in this period off, and we had some new parts to try to make me feel comfortable.

“One key area of working was modifying my position on the bike, and I feel in that area we made some very positive steps.

“My pace has been strong from the first exit here and we never focused on an outright fast lap, so I feel strong and confident that when we return here later in the season I can be very competitive.

“Now we’ll rest for a few days before getting back out on track next week in Misano. That is a track I love and I’m excited to try a superbike for the first time there.”

