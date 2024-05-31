BMW happy with factory WorldSBK line-up: “There’s no plans to split anything”

BMW’s brilliant start to 2025 has continued during the ongoing Misano WorldSBK test, as Toprak Razgatlioglu has once again been in top form.

The three-time winner with BMW so far in 2024, was fastest on day-one before leading much of today’s second and final day of action.

Razgatlioglu has a contract with BMW until the end of 2025, and with the former Yamaha rider arguably being the best in WorldSBK, Marc Bongers wishes to remain together going forward.

The BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director told WorldSBK.com: “Both parties, Toprak and ourselves, are pleased with how things are going.

“We’re not in a rush. We’re a happy family. If you’re in a happy relationship, you don’t see any point in splitting up…we have a really happy atmosphere in the box.”

On the other side of the factory BMW garage, Michael Van Der Mark is not so fortuitous to have a contract already in his back pocket.

However, that could soon change as Bongers admits he would like the entire team to remain as it is next season.

“Mickey’s shown strong results in the beginning of this season,” added Bongers. “I speak for the entire project that there’s no plans to split anything. We plan to communicate towards the end of June.”