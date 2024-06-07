Estoril to host penultimate WorldSBK round after Hungary cancelation

Estoril will host the penultimate round of the 2024 WorldSBK season following news that the inaugural Hungarian round has been dropped.

Estoril WorldSBK
Estoril WorldSBK

The Balaton Park circuit in Hungary was set to host round eight of the 12-round WorldSBK campaign.

But due to work not being completed in time, Estoril will now take over as the penultimate round as a replacement.

Estoril will host round 11 of the championship before riders head to Jerez for the season-finale.

The Balaton Park was part of two circuits set to host WorldSBK for the first time ever in 2024, the other being Cremona which will stage round ten of the campaign on September 20-22.

Estoril will follow Cremona and is scheduled for October 11-13, one week prior to the Spanish round at Jerez.

A venue that is used to holding WorldSBK races, Estoril was last on the calendar in 2022.

Alvaro Bautista won Race 1 before Jonathan Rea completed a Sunday double with victories ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and eventual world champion Bautista.

All three races saw the lead duo separated by less than two tenths, with the final corner providing dramatic racing in all three.

In Race 1 Bautista powered his Panigale V4 R past Razgatlioglu coming out of the final corner, while Rea managed to hold off Razgatlioglu and Bautista with brilliant final laps in both Sunday races.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Ferrari hit with €5000 fine for bizarre Charles Leclerc tyre blunder
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes’ James Allison claims Red Bull’s upgrade ‘looks like a downgrade’
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
2h ago
Red Bull investigating ERS issue as fire prematurely ends Max Verstappen’s Friday
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
F1
Results
3h ago
2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
F1
4h ago
2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Friday Practice as it happened
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
‘Why’s he still in F1?’ - Jacques Villeneuve’s explosive rant about Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
5h ago
Bruno Famin denies Alpine discussed benching Esteban Ocon for Canada
Esteban Ocon (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Preparation
Esteban Ocon (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
F1
News
9h ago
Lance Stroll hits back at F1 critics: “People say he’s super good and I beat him…”
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Theories floated about how Ducati will cope with Marc Marquez championship bid
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April