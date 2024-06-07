Estoril to host penultimate WorldSBK round after Hungary cancelation

The Balaton Park circuit in Hungary was set to host round eight of the 12-round WorldSBK campaign.

But due to work not being completed in time, Estoril will now take over as the penultimate round as a replacement.

Estoril will host round 11 of the championship before riders head to Jerez for the season-finale.

The Balaton Park was part of two circuits set to host WorldSBK for the first time ever in 2024, the other being Cremona which will stage round ten of the campaign on September 20-22.

Estoril will follow Cremona and is scheduled for October 11-13, one week prior to the Spanish round at Jerez.

A venue that is used to holding WorldSBK races, Estoril was last on the calendar in 2022.

Alvaro Bautista won Race 1 before Jonathan Rea completed a Sunday double with victories ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and eventual world champion Bautista.

All three races saw the lead duo separated by less than two tenths, with the final corner providing dramatic racing in all three.

In Race 1 Bautista powered his Panigale V4 R past Razgatlioglu coming out of the final corner, while Rea managed to hold off Razgatlioglu and Bautista with brilliant final laps in both Sunday races.