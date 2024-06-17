Bonovo action BMW team to withdraw from WorldSBK at end of 2024

The Bonovo action BMW team, which currently runs Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff, will withdraw from the World Superbike championship at the end of this season.

The team has been a permanent part of the WorldSBK grid, with BMW, since 2021, fielding riders such as Jonas Folger, Eugene Laverty and Loris Baz before Gerloff arrived last season.

Redding then joined after making way for Toprak Razgatlioglu at the factory SMR team but the pair are only 13th and 18th in the world championship respectively.

Jürgen Roder, Bonovo action BMW Racing team owner, said the decision had been made for ‘personal reasons’.

“I will be leaving for personal reasons from 2025 and Bonovo action is therefore withdrawing as a factory team from BMW,” Order said.” I would like to personally thank all the fans who have stuck with us so loyally, who have been happy with us but also suffered with us.

“Thank you very much, because without the enthusiasm of the spectators and fans such a commitment would not be possible.

“You are carried by the euphoria and enthusiasm and I have enjoyed that in recent years, whether in the IDM or the World Championship. It was a nice feeling to delight other people with our riders and to provide entertainment and happy hours.”

“Then I would like to thank our entire team under our Team Manager Michael Galinski, who have always done an excellent job. We hope that we can make a difference this year too. We are doing everything we can to move forward and we hope that we can still show some signs of life from our side this season.

“My thanks also goes to BMW. BMW has always been a fair and very reliable partner who has supported us in everything, including this year, when we are getting the same material as our colleagues at SMR, so we are actually equipped accordingly.

“BMW and especially Marc Bongers deserve my most heartfelt thanks for their support over the years. He has been with us through the highs and lows and has motivated us during the lows and helped us looking forward. I think that cannot be valued highly enough. At the same time, I would like to thank our sponsors for their loyalty and strong support over the last few years.”

“I wish all the teams in the entire WorldSBK paddock all the best for the future, always an accident-free ride, that is the most important thing of all, and of course much success for everyone.”

BMW is currently leading the WorldSBK standings with Razgatlioglu, who took a perfect hattrick of wins at Misano this weekend.

Razgatlioglu's team-mate Michael van der Mark is eighth in the standings. The Dutchman has today (Monday) been confirmed as remaining alongside the Turkish star for 2025.