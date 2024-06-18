Update on the condition of hospitalised WorldWCR rider Mia Rusthen

Mia Rusthen crashed in first Women's Circuit Racing World Championship race

Mia Rusthen
Mia Rusthen

An update has been delivered on the condition of Mia Rusthen, whose crash resulted in a red flag in the first FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship race.

Rusthen was transferred to hospital immediately after her fall on Saturday.

On Tuesday, WorldWCR confirmed via a statement: “Mia Rusthen's condition continues to be stable; she might be transferred from Italy to a hospital in Norway within the coming days, pending approval from her medical staff.”

Rusthen’s family also provided an update via her Facebook on Monday night.

“Dear everyone," the statement read.

“Here is a small update from us who are closest to Mia.

“First of all, we would like to thank you for the enormous consideration, support and love that has been sent to Mia and us after the accident during the first WC race in WorldWCR where Mia suffered a head injury.

“It is very warming and comforting. We are overwhelmed by how big a sport road racing is in large parts of the world, and how many thousands feel and follow Mia in this tough situation.

“Mia is still at the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital here in Italy and is being expertly treated by the hospital's trauma team.

“She has her loved ones around her and that is a strength for her and us as a family.

“Mia is still in a coma, but the doctors here report that she is fortunately out of danger, and she is stable with good vitals.

“Now they are working on a plan to transport her home to a hospital in Norway as soon as she is stable enough to be flown home.

“As far as the extent of the damage is concerned, it is too early to say anything concrete about it, but we hope her good physique and intense stubbornness will pull her through this as well.

“Sincerely, Mia's mum and dad, older sister and boyfriend.”

