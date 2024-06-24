Reasons for why WorldSBK is not racing in Indonesia confirmed

Mandalika was the WorldSBK title decider the last two seasons before ending its agreement.

Alvaro Bautista , Race2, Indonesian WorldSBK. 13 November
Alvaro Bautista , Race2, Indonesian WorldSBK. 13 November

While a return to Mandalika may take place in the future, WorldSBK won’t be heading to Indonesia any time soon.

Mandalika was the scene for both Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista’s first championship wins in 2021 and 2022.

However, interest in WorldSBK has not been high enough for the circuit to continue hosting the series.

MotoGP will continue to race at Mandalika, but speaking to Crash.net, MGPA CEO Priandhi Satria detailed exactly why WorldSBK is no longer being held.

"We have stopped collaborating with WSBK in Mandalika, in the future this international [event] will have MotoGP and then there will be ARRC for two wheels.

"The government will not take it again because the market is not [big enough] in Indonesia, and coincidentally there is no WorldSBK hosting in [other] Asia [countries] either. The closest is in Australia [Phillip Island].

"It is difficult for us to cover the financing for WorldSBK where the market is not as big as MotoGP."

WorldSBK began the 2024 season in Phillip Island where Alex Lowes won on two occasions.

Also a winner on his Superbike debut down under was Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega.

However, the Superbike championship has seen a big shift in recent years as European rounds (including Donington Park) make up more than 90% of the calendar.

Argentina, like Indonesia, no longer holds a WorldSBK race as the likes of Hungary and another Italian round at Cremona were added to the 2024 calendar before the Hungarian round was replaced by Estoril.

