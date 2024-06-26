Mia Rusthen’s family warn against scam requesting money

The family of Mia Rusthen have warned of a scam which is falsely requesting money.

The FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship remains in a coma, having been transported from Italy to Norway.

Rusthen crashed in the new series’ first race at Misano and was immediately hospitalised.

A social media statement from her family has now read: “There is someone pretending to be both Mia and me on a fake Instagram user, where they ask for money to help Mia get back on her feet.

“Such inquiries are NOT genuine.

“Asking for help reporting this user: mia_rusthen. It has 5 posts and 9 followers.

“Regards, Sunniva (Mia's older sister).”

After being transported back to her home country, Rusthen is receiving care in “a surgical intensive care unit which is affiliated with the country’s largest trauma centre”.

Rusthen’s family had previously confirmed: “Mia is still in a coma, but she has stable and good vitals and is showing more and more signs that she is fighting and that she is so strong.”

