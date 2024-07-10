Local star Alex Lowes ‘dreaming’ about Donington podiums

After his strongest start to a World Superbike season, Alex Lowes arrives at his local Donington Park round ‘dreaming’ of challenging for more podiums.

The Englishman has moved seamlessly into the role of Kawasaki team leader for the post-Jonathan Rea era, aided by the arrival of the six time world champion’s ex-crew chief Pere Riba.

Lowes has taken four podiums so far this year, including two wins, to hold fourth in the world championship.

Lowes is also the only British rider currently in the top ten, while the Ducatis of Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega, second and third in the standings, are within mathematical reach this weekend.

“We have a busy period coming up, with two races - Donington and Most - being held back-to-back. I like the track and I have had some good results there on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR. I think it suits our bike,” said Lowes who has celebrated past Donington podiums on Suzuki, Yamaha and Kawasaki machinery.

“This year we have had a positive start, so obviously I am dreaming about challenging for the podium over the weekend at Donington. It is a real home race and I live literally ten minutes from the circuit.

“I will enjoy the whole week with family, friends and the team so let’s continue our good run of results.

“Donington is never an easy circuit to set the bike up for, as it is a track of two halves. You have the fast flowing sections of Craner Curves and Schwantz Curve - and what a section of racetrack that is! The last sector is a lot more stop-start, and all about acceleration and braking.

“I am looking forward to getting stuck into it on Friday with my crew chief Pere and the team, to get ourselves into the best possible situation for the races on Saturday and Sunday.”

Team-mate Axel Bassani arrives in the UK holding eleventh in the world championship with a best finish of sixth, last time at Misano.

“After three weeks without racing we go to Donington for the next round. I like the layout of the circuit, although it is really difficult,” said the Italian. “The first part has some very fast sectors but the last part is really slow with very small corners. It is complex.

“After the Misano round we went to test at Cremona and we started to feel better. We found something in the set-up, for sure. We are improving every time and we are trying a lot of things, and some different ways.

“I think in Donington we can do well and we have to do good work in Superpole qualifying. So far for me this has been a problem, so if we are able to start in the first few rows I think we can have a good weekend.”