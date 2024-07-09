Jonathan Rea: “I’m pretty excited for this one”

Never lower than fifth in a full (uninjured) World Superbike campaign, Jonathan Rea arrives at his home Donington Park round just 14th in the standings after a difficult opening four rounds at Yamaha.

The record-breaking six-time world champion has finished in the top six just twice so far this season to be ranked as the fourth best R1 rider behind team-mate Andrea Locatelli (fifth), Remy Gardner (seventh) and Dominique Aegerter (10th).

But if there is a circuit to turn things around, Donington could be it.

The Ulsterman took a WorldSBK podium at the track as a Honda rider back in 2010. The first of six home wins followed in 2013, including a perfect triple for Kawasaki in 2019.

While Rea’s most recent race victory was in 2021, he has been on the podium in five of the last six Donington races.

“I’m really looking forward to Donington, especially after Misano as I’ve had a few weeks to let my wrist injury heal and I hope to be back close to 100% fitness before the weekend,” Rea said.

“It’s a circuit I really enjoy, it’s both my team’s and my own home race so it will be great to have a lot of support there. I’m looking forward to trying to keep building our speed and our pace and work towards being more competitive.

“Like always in the UK, the weather can play a part – so I hope for everyone including the fans that we get to have a good, dry weekend! I’m pretty excited for this one, can’t wait to get started on Friday morning.”

Crew chief and former racer Andrew Pitt added: “Donington Park is one of those tracks where the rider can really make the difference.

“The Yamaha is quick here because it stops well, turns well, tyre wear is good and the straights are not too long.

“The first race this bike ever won was here in the UK, so there’s no reason we can’t have a strong weekend.”