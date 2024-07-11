Toprak Razgatlioglu “getting stronger” as he eyes up another treble at Doninton Park

Toprak Razgatlioglu is eyeing up another WorldSBK treble at Donington Park this weekend.

The championship leader took victory in all three races last time out at Misano, and although he admitted “we still are not at 100 percent” with the M 1000 RR, results have shown that Razgatlioglu has been the strongest rider in 2024.

Donington Park is a venue that Razgatlioglu has dominated in recent years and the expectation is to be competitive once again.

“I’m really happy to return to Donington because this circuit is my favourite track,” said Razgatlioglu. “I am very positive. Last year, I was fighting a lot with the Ducatis but this year it is completely different because now I ride the BMW and the bike is stronger on the straight and in the corners.

“I am also getting adapted to it now; we still are not at 100 percent but we are getting better every race weekend.

“Especially the recent wins at Misano showed that I am getting stronger, but now we will see how it will be at Donington.

“I never say a lot before the race. I just say that it is my favourite circuit, I will just try to do my best again like I did at Misano, and I hope that we will win again.

“Usually, I’m very strong on this circuit but we will see how it will be with the BMW M 1000 RR as it will be the first time that I ride it there.

“In general, my feeling is positive, the team keeps working hard and doesn’t stop, I am working every day, I go to the gym and I go to the track, I’m riding the bicycle, I’m pushing in training every day. I am fully ready for the race weekend.”

Razgatlioglu’s team-mate Michael Van Der Mark has also made a strong start to 2024, and more importantly he has avoided injury unlike the last two seasons.

Van Der Mark, who looks set to stay with the factory BMW team, also has high hopes for this weekend.

The Dutch rider said: “It’s always nice to go back to Donington. It’s a track where I have a lot of good memories and it’s a shame I haven’t been there the last couple of years so I’m looking forward to getting back there.

“I think, as we have shown in the previous round, that the bike is very good and that we are ready to fight for the top positions again.

“I hope that this weekend everything falls into place on my side because we have been showing the pace but have not been lucky in the last couple of rounds.

“I am very motivated and I have a lot of confidence to do very well at Donington Park during the home round of the team.”