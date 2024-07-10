Sam Lowes: “I’ve been looking forward to this”

11 years after winning his local Donington Park round of the World Supersport championship, Sam Lowes returns in the World Superbike class this weekend.

Lowes moved to Moto2 as the reigning WSS champion at the end of 2013, where he went on to win 10 races and take 26 podiums either side of a year in MotoGP with Aprilia.

Staying with the Marc VDS team but making a fresh start in WorldSBK this season, Sam - twin brother of Kawasaki’s Alex - has taken a best finish of sixth so far on the Panigale for twelfth place in the standings.

“I’ve been looking forward to this weekend as soon as I knew I’d be racing in WorldSBK in 2024 because it's always a great feeling to race in front of your home crowd," Lowes said.

“Donington is a true home race for me because I live close to the track, and I know the support is going to be amazing.

“It has been over a decade since I last raced at Donington Park, but I have great memories when I won in World Supersport.

“The last round in Misano was difficult and certainly not what we’d hoped for, so I’m looking forward to bouncing back this weekend.

“I’m just looking for three solid races and the chance to enjoy myself and hopefully we can be in the battle for the top five.”

Despite his impressive Moto2 record, Lowes never stood on his home British Grand Prix podium, with a best Silverstone finish of fourth place in 2021.

