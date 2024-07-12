BMW respond to Bonovo’s “we are looking at all possibilities” admission

Comments from Bonovo Action Team Manager Michael Galinski during FP1 of the British WorldSBK round indicated that they hope to remain in the series next year.

However, this comes after previously confirming they would be stepping away from the championship next season.

Galinski said: “It’s a shame that we have to stop this project with BMW. We are not happy about this but I have done racing my whole life and for sure we are looking here at all possibilities.

“I’m sure we will stay in the paddock next year. Nothing is clear at the moment as we are looking for sponsors, but we have a project that goes better and better and I think with another factory, yes.”

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director, was then asked about the situation surrounding Bonovo.

“They’re not stepping away from BMW,” said Bongers. “Unfortunately they are stepping away from the championship. It is what it is.

“We have to respect their decision and unfortunately but we have to cope with it.

Bonovo has been an absolute great help to bring us back to the top where we luckily are at the moment.

“In the meantime we have also established our test team which is a help in the background, so we have made the decision to have just two factory bikes next season and we have made no further decision. There will be no other factory team.”