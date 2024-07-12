BMW respond to Bonovo’s “we are looking at all possibilities” admission

BMW are of the belief that Bonovo will be leaving WorldSBK in 2025, instead of leaving them to join another manufacturer.

Garrett Gerloff, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Garrett Gerloff, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April

Comments from Bonovo Action Team Manager Michael Galinski during FP1 of the British WorldSBK round indicated that they hope to remain in the series next year.

However, this comes after previously confirming they would be stepping away from the championship next season.

Galinski said: “It’s a shame that we have to stop this project with BMW. We are not happy about this but I have done racing my whole life and for sure we are looking here at all possibilities.

“I’m sure we will stay in the paddock next year. Nothing is clear at the moment as we are looking for sponsors, but we have a project that goes better and better and I think with another factory, yes.”

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director, was then asked about the situation surrounding Bonovo.

“They’re not stepping away from BMW,” said Bongers. “Unfortunately they are stepping away from the championship. It is what it is.

“We have to respect their decision and unfortunately but we have to cope with it.

Bonovo has been an absolute great help to bring us back to the top where we luckily are at the moment.

“In the meantime we have also established our test team which is a help in the background, so we have made the decision to have just two factory bikes next season and we have made no further decision. There will be no other factory team.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
15m ago
BMW respond to Bonovo’s “we are looking at all possibilities” admission
Garrett Gerloff, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Garrett Gerloff, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
F1
News
32m ago
Adrian Newey to snub Ferrari as Aston Martin and McLaren move ahead?
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
MotoGP
Feature
53m ago
No changes in MotoGP Concessions rank at summer break 'window'
Francesco Bagnaia leads, Sachsenring 2024
Francesco Bagnaia leads, Sachsenring 2024
WSBK
News
1h ago
Sam Lowes says future is “completely fixed; I’ll be doing another year in WorldSBK”
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
WSBK
Results
2h ago
2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Friday Practice Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Donington Park WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu dominates FP1 ahead of Danilo Petrucci
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
3h ago
£5m RB17 Hypercar - Adrian Newey's final Red Bull project - finally revealed
The RB17 - Adrian Newey's final Red Bull creation
The RB17 - Adrian Newey's final Red Bull creation
WSBK
News
3h ago
Michael Van Der Mark says new BMW deal “was quite easy”
Michael Van Der Mark
Michael Van Der Mark
WSBK
News
4h ago
Jonathan Rea expecting a “tough weekend, last races confidence-sapping”
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea