Sam Lowes says future is “completely fixed; I’ll be doing another year in WorldSBK”

Sam Lowes is likely to remain in WorldSBK with Ducati next season, confirming the Marc VDS team will stay in the series.

Lowes and the long-time Moto2 team came across to WorldSBK at the beginning of this season, and according to Lowes will remain together in 2025.

“It’s completely fixed. From that side it is completely fixed in what is going to happen,” said Lowes on his future.

“It’s not for me to say but there’s no surprises with my future and what I’ll be doing. I’ll be doing another year in WorldSBK.

Waiting for the team to say what their plans are but there’s no surprises there.”

Lowes was 14th in the opening practice at Donington Park on Friday in what was an overcast session.

Knowing how important previous experience of the track and knowledge of the conditions can be, Lowes believes it could be key to a big result this weekend.

Lowes, who lives just ten minutes away from the circuit, said: “It really is a home race; I live 10 minutes down the road so it’s beautiful to be racing here again.

“2013 was my last race here so quite a while ago so it’s going to be a great weekend. I think the first session, it’ll just take a few laps, but it’s a track I grew up riding and know well, so it’s not like I don’t know where to go!

“This weekend, the home support, the home race, knowing the conditions is going to be a good key.

“I think the Ducati can work fine everywhere. The points of our bike that are strong are the last sector and the fast, flowing first half you’ll see my style.”