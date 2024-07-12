Donington Park WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest again in FP2

Lap times at the start of FP2 were very quick as Toprak Razgatlioglu smashed his top time from the morning.

Razgatlioglu’s time was just shy of the 1m 25s barrier, as he went five tenths clear of Alex Lowes.

Moments after going fourth fastest Nicolo Bulega stopped at turn one with an apparent technical issue.

But the Italian soon got back underway as Jonathan Rea moved up to fifth behind the Ducati rider.

Like Rea in FP1, Danilo Petrucci missed the early running due to an issue with his Panigale V4 R.

Pushing hard on the approach to the final corner, Razgatlioglu momentarily lost the front-end of his BMW before making a brilliant save.

Alex Lowes was not as lucky as he crashed at the final corners a few seconds later.

Dramatic few moments then took place for Ducati as Alvaro Bautista crashed at turn one, before Bulega went through the gravel at turn 11.

Lap times continued to improve as Axel Bassani, Danilo Petrucci and Scott Redding all moved into the top eight with just over ten minutes to go.

Bulega then challenged Razgatlioglu’s top time as he brought himself within two tenths of the BMW rider.

Bulega’s team-mate Bautista also moved up the order with P5 after losing 15 minutes of track action.

Petrucci, as he did in FP1, then moved up to P2 late on as Redding went fourth ahead of Bautista and Andrea Locatelli.