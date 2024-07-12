Nicolo Bulega admits Ducati “has to improve” if they want to catch Toprak Razgatlioglu

While it was a tough day for Alvaro Bautista at Donington Park, WorldSBK team-mate Nicolo Bulega led the factory Ducati charge in third.

Bulega was second heading into the closing few minutes before Danilo Petrucci jumped ahead of his fellow Italian by just +0.003s.

Bulega twice had scary moments as he ran through the gravel at turns 11 and one, the latter being due to an issue with his Panigale V4 R.

“It was not bad,” began Bulega after day-one. “This morning it was a bit strange with this circuit because it’s very technical and a hard track.

“First time with this very fast bike was a bit difficult from what I was used to.

“But in FP2 we improved a lot. I understood some things about my bike in this track, so I think tomorrow I can do another step and I will try to do my best.”

Bulega then admitted that Ducati, and himself, need to find more performance if they want to match series leader Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was dominant in both practices.

Bulega said: “I don’t have the perfect feeling like I had in the last races. It’s not my favourite feeling today.

“But it was also my first time here with his bike and it is difficult because it’s a lot more horsepower compared to last year.

“I had to understand a bit better. For sure, we have to improve. My bike has to improve and I have to improve. We will see.”