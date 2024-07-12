Nicolo Bulega admits Ducati “has to improve” if they want to catch Toprak Razgatlioglu

Nicolo Bulega: “We have to improve. My bike has to improve and I have to improve.”

Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega

While it was a tough day for Alvaro Bautista at Donington Park, WorldSBK team-mate Nicolo Bulega led the factory Ducati charge in third.

Bulega was second heading into the closing few minutes before Danilo Petrucci jumped ahead of his fellow Italian by just +0.003s.

Bulega twice had scary moments as he ran through the gravel at turns 11 and one, the latter being due to an issue with his Panigale V4 R.

“It was not bad,” began Bulega after day-one. “This morning it was a bit strange with this circuit because it’s very technical and a hard track.

“First time with this very fast bike was a bit difficult from what I was used to.

“But in FP2 we improved a lot. I understood some things about my bike in this track, so I think tomorrow I can do another step and I will try to do my best.”

Bulega then admitted that Ducati, and himself, need to find more performance if they want to match series leader Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was dominant in both practices.

Bulega said: “I don’t have the perfect feeling like I had in the last races. It’s not my favourite feeling today.

“But it was also my first time here with his bike and it is difficult because it’s a lot more horsepower compared to last year.

“I had to understand a bit better. For sure, we have to improve. My bike has to improve and I have to improve. We will see.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega admits Ducati “has to improve” if they want to catch Toprak Razgatlioglu
Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega
WSBK
Results
1h ago
2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Friday Practice Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Donington Park 2024
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Donington Park 2024
WSBK
News
1h ago
Donington Park WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest again in FP2
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
WSBK
News
4h ago
BMW respond to Bonovo’s “we are looking at all possibilities” admission
Garrett Gerloff, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Garrett Gerloff, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
F1
News
4h ago
Adrian Newey to snub Ferrari as Aston Martin and McLaren move ahead?
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
5h ago
No changes in MotoGP Concessions rank at summer break 'window'
Francesco Bagnaia leads, Sachsenring 2024
Francesco Bagnaia leads, Sachsenring 2024
WSBK
News
5h ago
Sam Lowes says future is “completely fixed; I’ll be doing another year in WorldSBK”
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
WSBK
News
6h ago
Donington Park WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu dominates FP1 ahead of Danilo Petrucci
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
7h ago
£6m RB17 Hypercar - Adrian Newey's final Red Bull project - finally revealed
The RB17 - Adrian Newey's final Red Bull creation
The RB17 - Adrian Newey's final Red Bull creation