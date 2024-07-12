Toprak Razgatlioglu: “I picked up the bike Marquez-style! Pace is amazing”

Toprak Razgatlioglu kept his WorldSBK rivals on the ropes with a perfect sweep of Friday practice at Donington Park.

Having snatched the title lead with three wins in Ducati’s backyard at Misano, the BMW star takes a 21-point lead over rookie Nicolo Bulega and 24-point advantage over reigning champion Alvaro Bautista into this weekend.

Dominating both sessions, Razgatlioglu’s only scare came with a spectacular lowside save through the final corner at Goddards as he finished the day 0.222s clear of nearest rival Danilo Petrucci.

“I'm very happy [with the save] because it’s a nice video!” smiled Razgatlioglu. “Every lap I'm waiting there for this problem, because the last corner in Donington is very famous and every lap when I enter I’m always on the limit.

“But that time, I lost the front and almost crash. Anyway, I pick up the bike. This is good, like Marquez-style!”

Razgatlioglu added: “Generally it was a very good day for me.

“Before coming here, I felt very positive because last year I remember [on the Yamaha] I lose in some corners, some sectors. For the bike setup also.

“But the BMW engine brake is crazy, I love it!

“I'm riding and enjoying a lot because the engine brake is working, the bike is easy to stop and easy to turn.

"Especially in the last sector we are very strong, even if I'm not feeling 100% in the last two corners, 11 and 12. So we can improve that tomorrow.”

Nonetheless, Razgatlioglu admitted: “The pace is amazing. With the zero tyre I did ‘26 low and especially many times ‘26.0.

"The problem is I'm pushing for a ‘25 with the used tyre!”

Despite confirming it had been his ‘best Friday with BMW’, and reigning champion Alvaro Bautista was only sixth after a crash, Razgatlioglu played down talk of being the favourite.

“Yeah, but normally in the race [Bautista] is very strong and Bulega also is coming and they will improve tomorrow. We will see in the race.”

But Razgatlioglu, currently on a four-race win streak, warned: “My target is three wins again this weekend. But we will see.”