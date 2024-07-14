Donington Park WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu completes stunning treble in Race 2

Making the perfect start from pole, Toprak Razgatlioglu led into turn one ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Scott Redding.

A big lead group then began to split at the end of lap two as Razgatlioglu increased the pace, which dropped Jonathan Rea in fifth.

The world championship leader then put more than a second between himself and Bulega in second.

A 1.2 second lead then increased to over two seconds with 16 laps to go, as Razgatlioglu's domination continued.

Finally making forward progress, Alvaro Bautista's mid-race charge began with a move on Rea for P6.

With 11 laps to go Bautista elevated himself into P5 with a move on Andrea Locatelli.

Locatelli nearly lost another place with seven laps to go as Danilo Petrucci came through at the penultimate corner, however, the former MotoGP rider ran wide.

Petrucci didn't have to wait long to make his overtake stick as he went through five turns later.

Bautista's charge ended there as Redding, although slower than the Ducati rider, managed to avoid losing too much time as he held onto P4.

At the head of the field, Razgatlioglu won by over eight seconds from Bulega and Alex Lowes.