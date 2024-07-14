Donington Park WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu completes stunning treble in Race 2

Toprak Razgatlioglu makes it back-to-back trebles after winning Race 2 at Donington Park.

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Making the perfect start from pole, Toprak Razgatlioglu led into turn one ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Scott Redding.

A big lead group then began to split at the end of lap two as Razgatlioglu increased the pace, which dropped Jonathan Rea in fifth. 

The world championship leader then put more than a second between himself and Bulega in second.

A 1.2 second lead then increased to over two seconds with 16 laps to go, as Razgatlioglu's domination continued. 

Finally making forward progress, Alvaro Bautista's mid-race charge began with a move on Rea for P6. 

With 11 laps to go Bautista elevated himself into P5 with a move on Andrea Locatelli. 

Locatelli nearly lost another place with seven laps to go as Danilo Petrucci came through at the penultimate corner, however, the former MotoGP rider ran wide. 

Petrucci didn't have to wait long to make his overtake stick as he went through five turns later. 

Bautista's charge ended there as Redding, although slower than the Ducati rider, managed to avoid losing too much time as he held onto P4.

At the head of the field, Razgatlioglu won by over eight seconds from Bulega and Alex Lowes.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
Results
41s ago
2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Race (2) Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
WSBK
News
16m ago
Donington Park WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu completes stunning treble in Race 2
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
WSBK
News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea only "scratching the surface" of potential with Yamaha
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull reminded of Nyck de Vries in warning not to “overexpose” Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
'The GP22 was Valencia spec, the GP23 Portimao spec'
Alex Marquez, German MotoGP 2024
Alex Marquez, German MotoGP 2024

Latest News

WSBK
News
3h ago
Donington Park WorldSBK: Razgatlioglu wins as Rea claims first Yamaha podium
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
WSBK
Results
3h ago
2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Race Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
F1
News
3h ago
Carlos Sainz “waiting” on Mercedes and Red Bull doors reopening
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference.
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP)…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Joan Mir “doesn’t have a better option” | Takaaki Nakagami to be axed by Honda?
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April