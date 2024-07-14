Jonathan Rea only "scratching the surface" of potential with Yamaha

Jonathan Rea admits he's "only scratching the surface" of his potential with Yamaha.

Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea

Jonathan Rea secured his first WorldSBK podium of the season during the Superpole Race at Donington Park.

The six-time world champion had endured a frustrating, and uncharacteristically, crash-heavy first few rounds with Yamaha. 

But after starting eighth, Rea made a brilliant start as he moved into fourth place heading out of turn one.

A quick overtake on Sam Lowes then placed the former Kawasaki star into third, which he maintained until the checkered flag. 

"It's amazing. The podium is a little bit ahead of where we targeted, especially in such a short race but I nailed my start. 

"The start was amazing and I thought; 'Loka went inside but I was blocked and sent it around the outside and came out fourth. 

"I thought - 'do Sam into the old hairpin' and suddenly; you would have thought I'd never ridden a bike before. 

"I was really nervous and was thinking about how I was going to manage it. 

"I got my head down and was pretty strong. We're only scratching the surface of what we're capable of." 

Rea will start this afternoon's race 2 from third on the grid after his impressive Superpole Race finish. 

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
7m ago
Bautista on his future after Donington: "Weekends like this don't help to make decisions"
Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista
F1
News
1h ago
Explained: Involvement of Lewis Hamilton and every driver in Brad Pitt F1 movie
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Qualifying
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
WSBK
Results
1h ago
2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Race (2) Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
WSBK
News
1h ago
Donington Park WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu completes stunning treble in Race 2
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
WSBK
News
2h ago
Jonathan Rea only "scratching the surface" of potential with Yamaha
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Red Bull reminded of Nyck de Vries in warning not to “overexpose” Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
'The GP22 was Valencia spec, the GP23 Portimao spec'
Alex Marquez, German MotoGP 2024
Alex Marquez, German MotoGP 2024
WSBK
News
4h ago
Donington Park WorldSBK: Razgatlioglu wins as Rea claims first Yamaha podium
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
WSBK
Results
4h ago
2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Race Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK