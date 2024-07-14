Jonathan Rea only "scratching the surface" of potential with Yamaha

Jonathan Rea secured his first WorldSBK podium of the season during the Superpole Race at Donington Park.

The six-time world champion had endured a frustrating, and uncharacteristically, crash-heavy first few rounds with Yamaha.

But after starting eighth, Rea made a brilliant start as he moved into fourth place heading out of turn one.

A quick overtake on Sam Lowes then placed the former Kawasaki star into third, which he maintained until the checkered flag.

"It's amazing. The podium is a little bit ahead of where we targeted, especially in such a short race but I nailed my start.

"The start was amazing and I thought; 'Loka went inside but I was blocked and sent it around the outside and came out fourth.

"I thought - 'do Sam into the old hairpin' and suddenly; you would have thought I'd never ridden a bike before.

"I was really nervous and was thinking about how I was going to manage it.

"I got my head down and was pretty strong. We're only scratching the surface of what we're capable of."

Rea will start this afternoon's race 2 from third on the grid after his impressive Superpole Race finish.