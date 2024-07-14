Jonathan Rea only "scratching the surface" of potential with Yamaha
Jonathan Rea admits he's "only scratching the surface" of his potential with Yamaha.
Jonathan Rea secured his first WorldSBK podium of the season during the Superpole Race at Donington Park.
The six-time world champion had endured a frustrating, and uncharacteristically, crash-heavy first few rounds with Yamaha.
But after starting eighth, Rea made a brilliant start as he moved into fourth place heading out of turn one.
A quick overtake on Sam Lowes then placed the former Kawasaki star into third, which he maintained until the checkered flag.
"It's amazing. The podium is a little bit ahead of where we targeted, especially in such a short race but I nailed my start.
"The start was amazing and I thought; 'Loka went inside but I was blocked and sent it around the outside and came out fourth.
"I thought - 'do Sam into the old hairpin' and suddenly; you would have thought I'd never ridden a bike before.
"I was really nervous and was thinking about how I was going to manage it.
"I got my head down and was pretty strong. We're only scratching the surface of what we're capable of."
Rea will start this afternoon's race 2 from third on the grid after his impressive Superpole Race finish.