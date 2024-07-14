2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Race Results

Toprak Razgatlioglu 10 laps Nicolo Bulega +4.8s Jonathan Rea +6.5s Scott Redding +8.3s Alex Lowes +8.5s Alvaro Bautista +9.1s Andrea Locatelli +10.0s Sam Lowes +11.7s Danilo Petrucci +12.2s Andrea Iannone +12.8s Dominique Aegerter +12.9s Michael van der Mark +13.1s Remy Gardner +13.7s Garrett Gerloff +14.0s Xavi Vierge +15.0s Michael Rinaldi +15.6s Iker Lecuona +18.0s Tito Rabat +18.4s Bradley Ray +18.9s Philipp Oettl +20.9s Adam Norrodin +34.7s

Axel Bassani DNF

Toprak Razgatlioglu takes his win streak to six in a row with another confident victory in the Donington Park WorldSBK Superpole race.

Nicolo Bulega took the holeshot at turn 1 and used the soft rear tyre to hang onto the lead until Razgatlioglu (on the hard tyre) inevitably slotted inside the Ducati, at the Melbourne Hairpin, on lap 3 of 10.

Bulega kept second to the chequered flag, with a delighted Jonathan Rea claiming a much-needed first Yamaha podium in third.

Rea rocketed from eighth to fourth at Turn 1, promptly passed Sam Lowes into the Old Hairpin and confidently held third place for the rest of the race.

The battle for fourth was more intense, eventually going to Scott Redding (BMW) over Saturday's runner-up Alex Lowes (Kawasaki).

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista recovered from 11th to sixth.