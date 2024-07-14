Donington Park WorldSBK: Razgatlioglu wins as Rea claims first Yamaha podium

Toprak Razgatlioglu leads the way again as he makes it two wins from two at Donington Park.

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Despite having a clear advantage over his rivals throughout the weekend, Toprak Razgatlioglu opted for harder tyres than fellow front row starters Nicolo Bulega ans Scott Redding. 

Bulega used it to his advantage as he swooped into the lead at turn one, while Redding instead dropped to seventh. 

On lap two Axel Bassani suffered a fast off a turn four while a mistake from Doninique Aegerter saw him drop four places on the same lap.

On lap three Razgatlioglu regained the lead with a brilliant move into the Melbourne Loop, as he also the fastest lap of the race in the process. 

Moments after moving into P4, Andrea Locatelli began a hard-fought battle with Alex Lowes after running wide at turn seven, which allowed Alvaro Bautista to move ahead of both riders.

Further back, Remy Gardner made back-to-back mistakes after trying to get through on Sam Lowes, who was struggling most out of the top ten.

At the head of the field, Razgatlioglu romped home to yet another win as he crossed the line over four seconds clear of Bulega.

