2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Warm-up Results

Toprak Razgatlioglu 1m 25.582s Alex Lowes + 0.6s Andrea Locatelli +0.6s Alvaro Bautista +0.8s Jonathan Rea +0.8s Danilo Petrucci +0.8s Nicolo Bulega +0.9s Remy Gardner +1.0s Michael van der Mark +1.1s Michael Rinaldi +1.1s Andrea Iannone +1.3s Sam Lowes + 1.4s Axel Bassani +1.4s Iker Lecuona +1.5s Dominique Aegerter +1.6s Scott Redding +1.7s Garrett Gerloff +1.8s Xavi Vierge +1.8s Bradley Ray +2.0s Phillipp Oettl +2.5s Tito Rabat +2.6s Adam Norrodin +4.9s

Title leader and Saturday's dominant race one winner Toprak Razgatlioglu stayed one step (or 0.586s to be precise) ahead of the field during the morning warm-up for the 2024 British WorldSBK round.

Home star Alex Lowes backed up his Saturday podium by being Razgatlioglu's nearest warm-up rival but will again need to fight through from ninth on the grid in this morning's Superpole race.

The same applies to reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, who will start from 11th and was 4th quickest behind Andrea Locatelli this morning. Bautista salvaged third on Saturday after a soft tyre gamble.

Jonathan Rea matched his Saturday race result with fifth in warm-up.

The Superpole race starts at 11am and Race 2 at 2pm.