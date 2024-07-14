2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results for round five of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Donington Park, in Great Britain.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Donington Park WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Donington Park WorldSBK
  1. Toprak Razgatlioglu 1m 25.582s
  2. Alex Lowes + 0.6s
  3. Andrea Locatelli +0.6s
  4. Alvaro Bautista +0.8s
  5. Jonathan Rea +0.8s
  6. Danilo Petrucci +0.8s
  7. Nicolo Bulega +0.9s
  8. Remy Gardner +1.0s
  9. Michael van der Mark +1.1s
  10. Michael Rinaldi +1.1s
  11. Andrea Iannone +1.3s
  12. Sam Lowes + 1.4s
  13. Axel Bassani +1.4s
  14. Iker Lecuona +1.5s
  15. Dominique Aegerter +1.6s
  16. Scott Redding +1.7s
  17. Garrett Gerloff +1.8s
  18. Xavi Vierge +1.8s
  19. Bradley Ray +2.0s
  20. Phillipp Oettl +2.5s
  21. Tito Rabat +2.6s
  22. Adam Norrodin +4.9s

Title leader and Saturday's dominant race one winner Toprak Razgatlioglu stayed one step (or 0.586s to be precise) ahead of the field during the morning warm-up for the 2024 British WorldSBK round.

Home star Alex Lowes backed up his Saturday podium by being Razgatlioglu's nearest warm-up rival but will again need to fight through from ninth on the grid in this morning's Superpole race.

The same applies to reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, who will start from 11th and was 4th quickest behind Andrea Locatelli this morning. Bautista salvaged third on Saturday after a soft tyre gamble.

Jonathan Rea matched his Saturday race result with fifth in warm-up.

The Superpole race starts at 11am and Race 2 at 2pm.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
48m ago
'The GP22 was Valencia spec, the GP23 Portimao spec'
Alex Marquez, German MotoGP 2024
Alex Marquez, German MotoGP 2024
WSBK
Results
1h ago
2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Race Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
F1
News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz “waiting” on Mercedes and Red Bull doors reopening
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference.
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP)…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Joan Mir “doesn’t have a better option” | Takaaki Nakagami to be axed by Honda?
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
WSBK
News
1h ago
Donington Park WorldSBK: Razgatlioglu wins as Rea claims first Yamaha podium
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Latest News

WSBK
Results
3h ago
2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Warm-up Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Donington Park WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Donington Park WorldSBK
WSBK
News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea: ”I still feel like the bike is quite aggressive”
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
F1
News
3h ago
Could Red Bull’s latest teenage starlet secure a 2025 RB seat?
Isack Hadjar (FRA) Red Bull Racing Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
Isack Hadjar (FRA) Red Bull Racing Test Driver. Formula 1 World…
IndyCar
News
4h ago
Scott McLaughlin claims his first IndyCar oval win in Iowa
Hy-Vee Homefront 250 podium
Hy-Vee Homefront 250 podium