Bautista on his future after Donington: "Weekends like this don't help to make decisions"

Alvaro Bautista suffered another blow to his WorldSBK title hopes after finishing off the podium during Sunday's double-header.

Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu won all three races at the British circuit, while Bautista struggled throughout.

Bautista's hopes of a good result in Race 2 suffered an immediate blow as he crashed on the sighting lap.

Asked about the fall, Bautista said: "Why does everybody think about that problem and not the race [laughs]? It was probably water.

"I was trying the SC0 tyre and I was pushing and I crashed. fortunately I have a really good team and they fixed the bike."

While P5 is not the type of result Bautista wants to be fighting for, he admitted it was the maximum he could do in Race 2.

The two-time defending champion said: "Like yesterday I felt similar because we didn't change the bike. The only difference was that I was using the SC0 rear but it was not a big difference.

"The lap time was very similar. Today was more consistent than yesterday. Right now it is the performance that we have and we need something to improve.

"Until, now this is the maximum we could do and we did it. Yesterday we finished on the podium and today we finished in fifth place.

"I cannot be angry about myself or the team because we are doing our best. We need to find something that will help us to make a step forward.

"Right now it is difficult with the bike we have to find something. We need some help from Ducati to help us make some steps forward."

In terms of his future, Bautista made it clear that "weekends like this don't help".

"When you ride the bike with this feeling it doesn't help to make a good choice," said the Spaniard. "The important thing is to enjoy the bike. I enjoyed the battle but I'm not really enjoying my riding because I feel like I can't really do my best.

"It is difficult. Weekends like this or feelings like this don't help to make decisions like this."