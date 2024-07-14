2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Race (2) Results

Race 2 results for round five of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Donington Park, in Great Britain.

Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
  1. Toprak Razgatlioglu 23 laps
  2. Nicolo Bulega +8.0s
  3. Alex Lowes +10.0s
  4. Scott Redding +12.2s
  5. Alvaro Bautista +13.4s
  6. Danilo Petrucci +15.5s
  7. Andrea Locatelli +16.3s
  8. Jonathan Rea +16.7s
  9. Dominique Aegerter +18.9s
  10. Axel Bassani +23.3s
  11. Remy Gardner +25.9s
  12. Michael van der Mark +26.1s
  13. Garrett Gerloff +27.5s
  14. Iker Lecuona +29.6s
  15. Xavi Vierge +30.0s
  16. Sam Lowes +30.1s
  17. Michael Rinaldi +30.6s
  18. Bradley Ray +31.4s
  19. Tito Rabat +40.3s
  20. Philipp Oettl +48.9s
  • Andrea Iannone
  • Adam Norrodin

Toprak Razgatlioglu does the triple at Donington Park, extending his WorldSBK win streak to seven in a row and his title lead to 41 points.

It wasn't quite a repeat of his epic 11.384s victory in Saturday's opening race but Razgatlioglu again pulled steadily clear of rookie Nicolo Bulega, who likewise soon put clear air between himself and the riders behind.

Razgatlioglu celebrated with a mock 'Technical Inspection' to check the height of his seat on his slow-down lap, apparently a reference to Ducati questioning a modified seat unit recently fitted to the BMW.

After his first Yamaha podium in race one, Jonathan Rea turned a front row start into an early third but was swiftly shuffled to sixth by Alex Lowes, Scott Redding and Andrea Locatelli.

Lowes and Redding then broke away, with the Kawasaki rider sealing his second podium of the Donington weekend.

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista suffered the nightmare of a crash on his way to the grid, forcing hasty repairs to his Ducati.

Riding with the harder rear tyre rather than repeating the soft gamble that took him to a podium in race one, Bautista dropped to eighth in the early laps before gaining pace to take sixth from Rea at mid-distance. 

Locatelli was Bautista's next target and he outbraked the Italian for fifth at the Fogarty Esses with 11 laps to go. But Redding was four seconds clear and remained just out of Bautista's reach.

Danilo Petrucci found himself sandwiched between the blue bikes of Locatelli and Rea in a battle for sixth as the laps counted down. 

When Petrucci got the better of Locatelli, Rea smelt top Yamaha honours and closed onto Locatelli's rear wheel for the final laps but couldn't quite find room for a pass.

Andrea Iannone seemed to be in physical discomfort when he pulled into the pits and retired in the closing stages.

Adam Norrodin, the only rider to try the soft rear for race two, crashed early on.

