Nicolo Bulega: “When Toprak overtook, I forgot about him”

WorldSBK rookie Nicolo Bulega admits Toprak Razgatlioglu was in a class of his own at Donington Park this weekend.

The Italian was the only rider other than Razgatlioglu to lead a lap this weekend, courtesy of a holeshot in the Sunday morning Superpole race.

But when Razgatlioglu overtook on lap 3, the Aruba.it Ducati rider knew it would be 'impossible' to stick with him.

"It was a great Superpole race this morning, I started really well," Bulega said. "But when Toprak overtook me I forgot about him because this weekend he was very, very fast.

"It was impossible to stay with him. So I just tried to stay in second."

Bulega then made it two runner-up finishes in a row by using Razgatlioglu to tow him clear of the chasing pack early in Race 2.

"I understood that if I can try to follow Toprak in the first laps, I can make a gap from the guys behind me," Bulega said.

"Alex [Lowes] was very fast at the end. He pushed until the last lap. He never gave up. So it was very difficult to keep the concentration and stay on the bike until the last corner.

"But at the end another podium and I'm really happy for this weekend."

The only negative was the worryingly large gap to Razgatlioglu in all three races.

"I didn't fight [with Toprak] this weekend, unfortunately, because he was very fast. It was his favourite track, he said. And the BMW was working very good at this track.

"We have to work to do because we have to improve our bike. But for sure we will do it."

Although team-mate and reigning champion Alvaro Bautista got the better of Bulega to take third place in Saturday's opening race, the rookie beat the #1 in both Sunday outings and now sits 14 points clear of Bautista in the championship standings.

However, Razgatlioglu is now 41 points ahead.

"I have no pressure because it was unexpected to be in second in our first season," Bulega claimed. "I'm really happy. Really proud of me and my team."

The Czech round takes place at Most next weekend.