Jonathan Rea: "I had no entry or exit traction"

After achieving his first WorldSBK podium in Yamaha colours, Jonathan Rea struggled to show the same form throughout Race 2.

Rea eventually crossed the line in eighth place, one spot behind team-mate Andrea Locatelli.

“We couldn’t capitalise on the track position, starting on the front row. I struggled from the get-go with rear traction," said Rea following the race.

"The bike was almost the same, same tyre choice, same everything. Right from the get-go, I had no entry or exit traction.

"I was struggling compared to Race 1 and the Superpole Race, so that’s something to look into.

"I haven’t had a chance to look into any of the data or the tyre pressures or anything like that, but something wasn’t right.

"I was slip-sliding around with my teammate and ‘Loka’ did a great job. He was at the front of the group and it’s always hard to lead at Donington, so I just gritted my teeth as long as I could, tried not to make any mistakes.

"Petrucci and Bautista camp past. Disappointed to finish the weekend like that but overall, we can take some positives into Most.

"We don’t have to wait too long to race again, so it’s nice to carry that good feeling with the bike and the team.”

In temrs of his podium finish, Rea was elated to finally make a big breakthrough aboard the R1.

Speaking about Rea's performance, Pata Prometeon Yamaha team principal Paul Denning added: “It’s no secret how tough the start to the year’s been for Jonathan and his side of the garage.

"We changed a few things this weekend just in the way of working and reset our targets, to be honest, a lot lower.

"The first target was to be top Yamaha, try to compete for the podium and try and get there step by step rather than trying to make big jumps and making big mistakes, whether that’s in the team or JR on track.

"To go from eighth on the grid to third on the first lap and have such a great pace, that’s a really big step.”