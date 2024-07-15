Andrea Iannone ends disastrous weekend with DNF after "I felt pain in my forearm"

Andrea Iannone's difficult British WorldSBK round continued on Sunday after finishing tenth in the Superpole Race before retiring from Race 2.

Iannone's pace was strong during the final race of the weekend, as he began to pick his way through the final points positions.

However, the Italian ran into trouble with his right arm, causing him to head down pit lane before ending his race.

Visibly in pain, Iannone admitted he no longer had strength in his hands and fingers.

"It was a very though Race 2, right from the start I felt pain in my right forearm which then eventually locked up and forced me to retire," said the ex-MotoGP rider.

"I no longer had the strength in my hands and fingers to be able to push on the brake lever.

"It has never happened, but this time unfortunately I wasn't able to continue.

"I'm sorry because in Race 2 I overtook many riders and I was recovering with an excellent pace.

"I would like to thank Ducati and the Go Eleven for the commitment shown and the progress made, I felt better on the bike today than yesterday.

"I know we didn't reach our target but I'm confident and sure that we will be competitive again at Most."

A satellite Ducati rider who did enjoy a very strong weekend was Danilo Petrucci, with the Italian rounding out his weekend with P6 in Race 2.

Petrucci, who was demoted from his P4 spot in qualifying, believes even more could have been possible at Donington Park, even though he also struggled with pain in his right arm.

"Given the times and results this weekend, I would have liked to see what could have happened in the race if we had started from the second row after setting the fourth fastest time in qualifying," said Petrucci.

"We were fast all weekend; despite the battle in the Superpole Race, I managed to gain two rows.

"In Race 2, we had the same pace as Bautista, although fatigue affected me in the final part: I have no strength in my right arm, and in direction changes, I compensate with my back, which now hurts a lot."