Alex Lowes on Donington battles: "If you’re not attacking, people are attacking you"

Alex Lowes made lightwork of the riders around him to claim back-to-back feature race podiums at the British WorldSBK round at Donington Park on Sunday.

Despite a poor start in Race 2, Lowes rebounded with quick and aggressive overtakes to set up his P3 result.

Lowes said: “I’m really happy. Starting from fifth place instead of ninth, that row one up, helped me in the first couple of laps.

"Scott [Redding] was really strong in the first six or seven laps but I could see that I was maybe a little bit quicker.

"I managed to pass him. I wasn’t really thinking about Toprak, he’s been on another level this weekend especially, a win for me would’ve been to get P2 like Saturday.

"Nicolo was so fast and consistent. Every time I gained one or two tenths, he managed to open it up again. The last six or seven laps, I was sliding a little bit on the front.

"With a little cushion behind, I didn’t want to lose the podium. It would’ve been nice to have a little bit more speed at the end, but I can’t complain.

"The team have done a fantastic job, we’ve been strong all weekend. It’s a busy week for your home round.

"You’re doing a lot of stuff before the weekend, you’ve got family and friends here, so to deliver two podiums, I'm really happy."

Lowes managed to close in on Alvaro Bautista in the championship standings, after beating the two-time champion in all three races.

The Kawasaki rider, who also won the battle of the Lowes brothers at their home circuit, admitted the level in WorldSBK at present means you have to be on the attack at all times.

Discussing the battles, Lowes said: “Battling with Jonny [Rea] is always great. I’ve had plenty of good battles the last few weekends with Alvaro.

"I enjoyed the battling. I tried to be precise and clean if I made a pass, not miss the apex.

"You have to be a bit aggressive now otherwise, if you’re not attacking, people are attacking you. It was enjoyable but stressful at times.”