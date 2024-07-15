Remy Gardner keen to put Donington Park behind him: "It wasn't our weekend"

Remy Gardner: “It wasn’t our weekend at all, to be honest. We struggled during the races, trying our best."

After stepping in for Alex Rins at the German MotoGP over a week ago, Remy Gardner made his return to WorldSBK action at Donington Park.

In great form prior to his MotoGP call up, Gardner struggled on his return to the Superbike championship.

Gardner finished inside the top ten just once during the three races.

The Australian said: “It wasn’t our weekend at all, to be honest. We struggled during the races, trying our best. 

"In the sprint, I tried to stay close to the group in front of me, but unfortunately some contact forced me to drop some places and I couldn’t reach a top nine spot in the end. 

"In Race 2 things seemed to be a bit better, but in the final part of the race I was struggling with grip, still trying to recover as many places as I could. 

"Luckily there’s immediately another weekend ahead of us, so let’s stay positive for Most, I’m confident we could have a good weekend there."

While it wasn't Gardner's best weekend, team-mate Dominique Aegerter was in fine form as he beat Gardner in all three races.

Discussing his Sunday at the British circuit, Aegerter added: “It was a challenging Sunday, we tried our best. In the sprint race I tried to stay inside the top nine and following a difficult start I was able to make my way through the field, but unfortunately I got pushed wide in the final lap and dropped a couple of places. 

"That made us start from P10 for the final feature race of the weekend. 

"In Race 2 the start was good, I tried to stay close to the guys in front, managing to have decent pace, bringing home some valuable points. 

"To finish ninth is not where we want to be, but we can build good things for the next rounds. 

"Thankfully we’ll have another race immediately and I cannot wait to be in Most to come back stronger.”

