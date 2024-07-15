Iker Lecuona: "Was hard for me to manage the situation and the frustration"

After showing improved pace during tests at Cremona and Misano, Iker Lecuona and Honda reverted back to struggling at the British WorldSBK round at Donington Park.

Lecuona scored just five points in three races, failing to break into the top ten on any occasion.

Lecuona said: “Quite a tough weekend, honestly. It was hard for me to manage both the situation and the frustration; overall, it was not easy for me or the team.

"We tried to find a way to turn the situation around and make progress and after making a final change to the bike’s setup in this morning’s warm-up, I had slightly better feeling.

"With nothing to lose, we tried the X tyre despite the cold and tricky conditions, and in the end, it was a mistake, but it was worth trying.

"In Race 2, I was able to stay close to the middle group at the start and lap at a similar pace to the riders ahead.

"Mid-race, I started to struggle a bit with the front brakes, and Gerloff overtook me.

"Two laps from the end, I managed to overtake Xavi in a safe area and collect a couple more points.

"The positive is that the experience we gained from the work done over these three days will be put to good use in Most next week.”

It wasn't just Lecuona who found it difficult at Donington Park, with team-mate Xavi Vierge scoring one point.

“Another tough weekend from which we have to try and take the positives, in that we never gave up, kept our focus, and continued to work hard to find the best setup possible for our bike at this time," added the former Moto2 rider.

"We achieved that, and our pace during the race today was not so bad.

"Of course, it’s not enough to be able to battle with the others yet, but at least there was some progression.

"We will continue to analyse the data and provide as much information as possible to the engineers to make real progress as soon as possible.”