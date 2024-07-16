Toprak Razgatlioglu treble leaves BMW "a bit lost for words"

Toprak Razgatlioglu has been in sublime form for most of the 2024 WorldSBK season, his first with BMW after leaving Yamaha.

Despite joining a new manufacturer and learning a new bike, Razgatlioglu has taken everything in his stride.

A treble on Ducati's home turf at Misano was then backed up by another hat-trick at his favoured Donington Park.

Razgatlioglu now leads the championship ahead of Nicolo Bulega by 41 points.

Continuing to bring BMW the type of success and joy they've been starved of in recent years, Razgatlioglu's performances at Donington Park didn't go unnoticed.

Marc Bongers, Sporting Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport, said: “It was an amazing weekend. The second consecutive triple, with pole position and lap records, is just fantastic.

"I‘m still a bit lost for words. I think I need to sleep on it before I can truly grasp it. It was also great to see Scott [Redding] up there, proving that not just one BMW M 1000 RR can compete at the front.

"This shows that the whole package is good. It was unfortunate for Mickey and Garrett.

"They didn’t get into the rhythm we had expected but we’ll keep working on it so that they can also fight for the top spots.

"Overall, it’s wonderful to be heading home with a case full of trophies. Before the weekend, I told the guys in the office to make some extra space in our cabinet just in case we brought back more trophies.

"That it turned out to be so many is a dream come true. At the start of the season, we couldn’t have imagined this."

Due to Razgatlioglu's rich vein of form expectations at BMW have changed quite considerably.

Bongers added: "The goal back then [start of the season] was to win multiple times but now, leaving with over a 40-point lead in the championship changes the target of course.

"The new goal is clearly the world championship. We just need to stay focused, keep everything stable, and make sure we don’t make any mistakes but I’m optimistic, things can continue like this, and I’m already looking forward to Most.

"Our package now works on every track, so we don’t need to make many adjustments.

"I expect that we can be at the front at Most right away, especially since this is a special track for our package and our rider.”