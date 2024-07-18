Iker Lecuona expects more Honda woes at Most: "Very tricky circuit for us"

Iker Lecuona is expecting Most to be another challenging weekend for Honda, who struggled at the British WorldSBK round.

Tests prior to Donington Park seemed to indicate Honda had made a breakthrough in performance, but last weekend saw the Japanese brand revert to fighting for the positions well outside the top ten.

Speaking about this weekend, another circuit that has typically been difficult for Honda, Lecuona added: “The Most track presents similar challenges to Donington for us, making it a very tricky circuit. So, we’re not exactly expecting easy races.

"That said, we are hopeful that the extensive hard work and adjustments we made during the Donington weekend will pay off.

"With the next event coming straight after round five, we’ll have an opportunity to see if our efforts over the British weekend can help us start on Friday in a better position, setting a more positive trend for the rest of the weekend.”

Lecuona is not alone in thinking Most could present various challenges, with team-mate Xavi Vierge sceptical about what they can achieve.

Vierge said: “Back-to-back races give us a good opportunity to continue growing. We arrive at a track that allowed us to make a step forward and have a positive weekend last year.

"This time around, we will try to build on the positives of last year and the work done in Donington last week.

"We know it won't be easy, but we are committed to improving. Most will be another chance for us to make progress.”