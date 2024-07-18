Alex Lowes's bold Jonathan Rea claim: "I have never been slower than him"

Alex Lowes has taken on the role of team leader at Kawasaki in 2024 in impressive fashion, lying fourth in the WorldSBK standings.

Lowes, who has suffered from injuries during his time at Kawasaki, has been very fast when healthy, and the 2024 WorldSBK campaign has highlighted just that.

Twice a winner at the season-opener at Phillip Island, Lowes has made the loss of Rea seem lighter than many expected.

But Lowes himself is not surprised, as he always had the potential to match Rea, in his mind.

“When I first jumped on the Kawasaki – I don’t even want to say it because I don’t want to talk about Jonny; Jonny’s fantastic – but I won my first race with Kawasaki," began Lowes.

"Away from the track, I had so many injuries and problems. Last year, I had two operations in August and September.

"I came back and I qualified in front of Jonny twice. Didn’t beat him in the race because I wasn’t as consistent.

"I have never been slower than him. I would prefer if he was still there, but it cannot be because he’d be with Pere and this has also helped me.

"I would like to be riding at my best and see how I compare with him. I didn’t want to say that because he’s someone I miss having in the garage. I have a lot of respect for him and everything he’s achieved.

"He’s one of my best friends in the paddock. I wish he was still there and me riding better to see how I compare because I don’t think I was at my best in the last couple of years.”

As a result of moving into Rea's side of the garage, Lowes and Pere Riba have formed a very good duo.

Lowes has looked more confident, more assured and faster overall than at any previous stage in his Kawasaki career.

The British rider added: “I’m riding in a lot of a better way and a lot of it is what I’m doing myself but also with my team in the garage.

"Taking the most of the bike and getting everything out of it. The bike has won six world titles and it’s very good.

"We have a lot of experience with the bike. When I joined Kawasaki, Marcel Duinker was perfect as he had so much knowledge about the bike but with Pere, he’s 15% about the bike and then he's 85% about me and my confidence.

"For my character, it’s working better. In the end, you have to take the most from the bike and yourself with as little mistakes as possible and as close to the limit as possible and that’s what Pere is about."