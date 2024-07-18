Alex Lowes in the form of his life? 2024 "one of the best seasons I've done"

Alex Lowes will have another chance to cement himself as a firm contender for the top three in the WorldSBK championship this weekend.

A podium finisher in two of the three races last weekend at Donington Park, Lowes closed in on Alvaro Bautista as a result.

Hoping to keep his impressive run of form in 2024 going, Lowes said: "I will try! The target is to fight at the front but we will work hard on Friday to understand our position.

"It's not easy every weekend to be at the front in WorldSBK.

"We'll see how the bike performs tomorrow and then make some realistic targets for Saturday and Sunday, but the target is to do the best job possible."

In terms of how his form compares to other seasons, Lowes has more wins than this stage in a season before (2), while his consistency has mirrored that of 2019.

Lowes added: "It's one of the best seasons I've done so far. 2019 I was fast and consistent but this year I think the championship is slightly stronger in depth now and there's loads of really fast riders and teams.

"I would say I'm in the best blend of experience and speed which is the best it's been.

"I'm enjoying it and the moment with the team. but we're always trying to improve and do more."

Despite being less than a win behind Bautista, Lowes admits wins and podiums are his main aim, not the position in the standings.

"The target is to finish as high as possible," began Lowes. "I wouldn't say that it's a massive motivation of mine when I'm at home training thinking about third in the world championship.

"But, every weekend, I want to do the best I can. Be on the podium, win some races again at a track that's not Phillip Island would be fantastic.

"If I keep these small goals the result at the end of the championship will be a consequence of the good job we did."