Andrea Iannone confirms "I have my preference" regarding future

One of two Italians in the mix to replace Alvaro Bautista if the two-time WorldSBK champion decides to end his career after this season, Andrea Iannone has confirmed he has a destination in mind.

Iannone joined the Superbike championship at the start of 2024 after four years away from professional racing due to an anti-doping ban.

But since returning Iannone has flashed potential with the GoEleven team which is why his name has popped up alongside Aruba.it Ducati.

For Iannone, everything will depend on Bautista when it comes to the factory Ducati seat.

If the Spaniard stays another year, then Iannone could be looking at other options, but those options will be in WorldSBK, not MotoGP.

Discussing his future, Iannone said: "I’m just waiting. I’ve been waiting many years at home, now it’s easier to wait here. I’m enjoying.

"Everything is open, I haven’t signed with anybody. I have my priority, my preference, but we will see.”

In terms of this weekend, Most will be the first circuit on the Superbike calendar Iannone has not raced at.

“Happy to be here because it’s a new track for me and it’s always interesting," added Iannone.

"We come from Donington, where I struggled with my arms, especially in Race 2.

"I was at home these days to recover and I’m positive, but we will see after the first practice.

"My expectations are always high, it’s my mentality. But it’s clear and normal, this year is my first time after a long time, and I’m trying my best in every race, every practice, every condition.

"We achieved some very good results. In Donington we had good speed, but Superpole was a disaster.

"FP1 will be important for us to try and get the feeling. I hope we get the best feeling immediately and not be too far. But it’s important to not forget it’s my first time here."