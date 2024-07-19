Andrea Iannone confirms "I have my preference" regarding future

Andrea Iannone admits he has a 'preference' regarding his 2025 plans in WorldSBK.

Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

One of two Italians in the mix to replace Alvaro Bautista if the two-time WorldSBK champion decides to end his career after this season, Andrea Iannone has confirmed he has a destination in mind.

Iannone joined the Superbike championship at the start of 2024 after four years away from professional racing due to an anti-doping ban.

But since returning Iannone has flashed potential with the GoEleven team which is why his name has popped up alongside Aruba.it Ducati.

For Iannone, everything will depend on Bautista when it comes to the factory Ducati seat.

If the Spaniard stays another year, then Iannone could be looking at other options, but those options will be in WorldSBK, not MotoGP. 

Discussing his future, Iannone said: "I’m just waiting. I’ve been waiting many years at home, now it’s easier to wait here. I’m enjoying. 

"Everything is open, I haven’t signed with anybody. I have my priority, my preference, but we will see.”

In terms of this weekend, Most will be the first circuit on the Superbike calendar Iannone has not raced at.

“Happy to be here because it’s a new track for me and it’s always interesting," added Iannone. 

"We come from Donington, where I struggled with my arms, especially in Race 2. 

"I was at home these days to recover and I’m positive, but we will see after the first practice. 

"My expectations are always high, it’s my mentality. But it’s clear and normal, this year is my first time after a long time, and I’m trying my best in every race, every practice, every condition. 

"We achieved some very good results. In Donington we had good speed, but Superpole was a disaster. 

"FP1 will be important for us to try and get the feeling. I hope we get the best feeling immediately and not be too far. But it’s important to not forget it’s my first time here."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
Claim in Italy that Adrian Newey-Ferrari talks pause over “20 engineers” request
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…
WSBK
Results
27m ago
Most World Superbike FP2 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Alvaro Bautista
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
33m ago
Red Bull explain RB20 F1 car upgrades that were fast-tracked to Hungary
Max Verstappen driving Red Bull's upgraded RB20 in Hungary
Max Verstappen driving Red Bull's upgraded RB20 in Hungary
MotoGP
News
40m ago
Jack Miller set for "spontaneous" motocross race in Australia
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
1h ago
McLaren shrug off Red Bull’s complaint to the FIA about illegal ‘additional hole’
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Casey Stoner: “I was hurt by” British fans, “I didn’t know why they hated me”
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
F1
News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz heads Max Verstappen in hot opening Hungarian GP practice
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes work to avoid negative impact of CrowdStrike IT outage at F1 Hungarian GP
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…